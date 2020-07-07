Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs lead to waterlogging, more expected tomorrow

Sections
The weather forecast says Mumbai and adjoining areas will receive moderate rains even on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Commuters pass through a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Heavy to intermittent rainfall has been reported in Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday leading to waterlogged roads in several areas even as the Indian Meteorological Department predicted intermittent intense showers in the region over the next few days.

Several vehicles were seen wading through knee deep water on Mumbai roads, while a tree fell on a car in Navi Mumbai.

Several parts of the Mumbai city had witnessed water logging even on Sunday troubling commuters. Similar scenes were seen in Navi Mumbai areas on Tuesday.

According to the IMD’s forecast for its Worli station, moderate rains are expected in the area with the sky remaining generally cloudy through the day. A minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius has been predicted for tomorrow. It projects persistent rains in the city beginning July 12.



Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads

The forecast by Mumbai Santacruz station predicts moderate rain in nearby areas with skies remaining cloudy through the day. The temperatures are likely to remain between 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. Moderate rains are likely to continue till July 11.

The Santacruz weather station reported 30.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours while the Colaba bureau recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

Also Read: HC raps officials for ‘pathetic’ condition of Maharashtra’s famed Lonar crater lake

The Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district, too, received 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

