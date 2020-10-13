Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams reported in many areas

A family is seen on a motorcycle during the rain in Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in most places across Telangana till Wednesday morning. (AP Photo )

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday with heavy water-logging and traffic jams in different areas even as several other parts of the state reported similar weather conditions, which were triggered following a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received heavy rains with provisional average rainfall reported as 64.4mm, according to official data from 8.30am to 8pm. GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar urged those living in dilapidated buildings and sheds to vacate such premises in view of the rains. He said temporary accommodation would be provided in community halls to those who do not have alternative accommodation.

Several Twitter users reported traffic jams in Hyderabad and some offered food and accommodation to anyone stuck. “People stuck in ToliChowki/Shaikpet areas can connect with me. I can arrange food & accommodation. Please feel free to DM me. I will share my contact number,” tweeted Abdul Hamed.

Waterlogging was reported in many parts of the low-lying area in districts of Telangana, creating a flood-like situation, due to rain in the state since Tuesday morning. Data showed Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district received 243.8mm of rainfall, followed by 210.8mm at Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and the administration directed officials to take up immediate repairs to roads wherever damage was reported. The district administration appealed to the people not to venture out until the water level in rivulets and the flooding receded, according to an official release.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in most places across Telangana till Wednesday morning.

“Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely to occur in the districts of Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, J Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Rajanna Sirisilla, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Y.Bhuvanagiri and Jangaon, and heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Telangana,” IMD said in its forecast till 8.30am on October 14.

The weather bureau also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana in another forecast valid from 8.30am on October 14 till 8.30am on October 15.

(With agency inputs)