Heavy rains likely in Kerala over next few days due to low-pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Revenue and Local Government Departments have been directed to prepare for starting relief camps by December 2 in case of strong winds.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed the public to be vigilant as the impact of the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal may cause extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Kerala. (PTI/ File photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed the public to be vigilant as the impact of the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal may cause extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Kerala.

“Going to sea from the coast of Kerala will be completely banned from midnight on November 30 as the sea is likely to be very rough from December 1. Those who are currently out fishing should reach the nearest safe shore by midnight on November 30th. These warnings should be strictly followed as there is a slight risk of low pressure turning into a hurricane,” said Kerala Chief Minister.

He said according to weather forecast heavy rains and strong winds are likely in southern Kerala as the impact of low pressure is expected in Kerala as well.

“Currently, extreme caution is required in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts as per the weather models. However, from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam, caution is advised and further warnings should be followed,” he added.



Chief Minister said that Revenue and Local Government Departments have been directed to prepare for starting relief camps by December 2 in case of strong winds.

“Those who live in unoccupied houses and those whose houses do not have strong roofs should be prepared to relocate for safety in the light of warnings of the coming days,” he added.

The State Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Meteorological Department are closely monitoring the development and trajectory of the low-pressure area.

As per the weather forecast, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts will receive very heavy rain on December 1. On December 2, very heavy rainfall is predicted for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

