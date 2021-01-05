Heavy snowfall warning for parts of Western Himalayas; thunderstorms likely in plains today: IMD

Several parts of northwest India are continuing to receive rain and thunderstorms.There is likely to be widespread and heavy snowfall in some parts of the Western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

Thunderstorm, hail and lightning is likely in several parts of northwestern plains including Delhi today according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An active Western Disturbance lies as a middle and upper-level cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. A north-south zone of wind confluence continues to exist from north Punjab to northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between south westerly winds and lower level moist southeasterlies. All these meteorological features favourable for rain are likely to persist and continue to cause a moderate to intense wet spell with widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over northwest India during the next 3 days, IMD said in its Monday bulletin.

Also read | Mumbai wakes up to mild showers

Hailstorm in isolated places is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on January 4 and 5 and over West Uttar Pradesh on January 5. Heavy rain or snowfall is also likely over J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on January 4 and 5; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5 and isolated heavy rainfall over northern parts of Punjab on January 4 and 5.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from January 7. As a result, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely during the next 2-3 days over northwest India, the bulletin said.

“There is Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan. There is a confluence or interaction of southwesterly and southeasterly winds causing an extreme weather. There is also an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. Our radar images are showing a lot of rain and thunderstorm over Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, east Rajasthan and Haryana. There may have been hailstorm also. Similar weather will persist on Tuesday but the spatial distribution and intensity may reduce from Wednesday. A comparatively weak Western Disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayan region on January 7,” K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre said on Monday.