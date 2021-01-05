Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Heavy snowfall warning for parts of Western Himalayas; thunderstorms likely in plains today: IMD

Heavy snowfall warning for parts of Western Himalayas; thunderstorms likely in plains today: IMD

Thunderstorm, hail and lightning is likely in several parts of northwestern plains including Delhi today according to India Meteorological Department

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People walk on a snow-covered road during a snowfall, in Qazigund, J&K, on Monday. (ANI)

Several parts of northwest India are continuing to receive rain and thunderstorms.There is likely to be widespread and heavy snowfall in some parts of the Western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

Thunderstorm, hail and lightning is likely in several parts of northwestern plains including Delhi today according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An active Western Disturbance lies as a middle and upper-level cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. A north-south zone of wind confluence continues to exist from north Punjab to northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between south westerly winds and lower level moist southeasterlies. All these meteorological features favourable for rain are likely to persist and continue to cause a moderate to intense wet spell with widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over northwest India during the next 3 days, IMD said in its Monday bulletin.

Also read | Mumbai wakes up to mild showers

Hailstorm in isolated places is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on January 4 and 5 and over West Uttar Pradesh on January 5. Heavy rain or snowfall is also likely over J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on January 4 and 5; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5 and isolated heavy rainfall over northern parts of Punjab on January 4 and 5.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from January 7. As a result, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely during the next 2-3 days over northwest India, the bulletin said.

“There is Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan. There is a confluence or interaction of southwesterly and southeasterly winds causing an extreme weather. There is also an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. Our radar images are showing a lot of rain and thunderstorm over Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, east Rajasthan and Haryana. There may have been hailstorm also. Similar weather will persist on Tuesday but the spatial distribution and intensity may reduce from Wednesday. A comparatively weak Western Disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayan region on January 7,” K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre said on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 Indian states have 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
by Prashant Jha
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
by Pramit Pal Chaudhuri
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

224 former bureaucrats, judges, veterans back UP’s anti-conversion ordinance
by Pankaj Jaiswal
Bengal to launch project today; free eye-care for all over next five years
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Uttar Pradesh’s December revenue collection up by Rs 2,522 crore
by Umesh Raghuvanshi
Uttar Pradesh: 4 fresh cases of new Covid strain recorded in Meerut
by S Raju
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.