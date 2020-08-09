Sections
Heavy to very heavy rain likely to lash Uttarakhand for next two days: IMD

In Uttarkashi district, five villages of Mori block have been cut off since the past ten days after connecting bridges broke due to heavy rainfall. The five villages; Osla, Gangad, Pawani, Dhatmir and Srigad in Mori block are located about 220 km away from the district headquarters.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Uttarkashi

A local person walking past Naini Lake in Nainital district on Sunday amid heavy rain. (RAAJIV KALA/HT PHOTO.)

With the second phase of the monsoon season beginning in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand over the next two days.

In a weather bulletin issued on Sunday morning for the next 24-hours, the MeT department predicted that heavy rainfall with intense spells is likely to occur at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun and Pauri districts of the state. It also issued an orange and yellow alert for the state for August 9-10 respectively.

On Monday, the MeT department predicted that light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are likely to occur at most places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, Pauri, Dehradun, Haridwar and Tehri districts and many places in Almora, Udham Singh Nagar, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand.

The villages were connected through a bridge over a stream. The villagers have since been commuting using broken logs as a makeshift bridge.

Sohan Singh Saini, sub-divisional magistrate of Purola under which the area falls said that concerned officials have been asked to look into the matter and repair the bridge at the earliest.

On Sunday afternoon, the Badrinath highway was also blocked after a landslide was triggered by rainfall at Lambagad region, a landslide-prone area. Till Sunday afternoon, around 12 roads were blocked in the Chamoli district, where work was underway to open them.

In Mussoorie, a large tree was uprooted and fell on the road near the kindergarten on Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy Road, blocking the road. A mild landslide was also reported from the Mussoorie-Dehradun highway on Sunday.

