Hectic backroom parleys on to save Manipur’s BJP-led govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition scrambled to save its government in Manipur on Sunday with two senior leaders flying into Imphal to hold talks with rebel legislators whose resignation pushed the alliance to the brink of collapse late last week.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Imphal in the afternoon on a chartered flight and rushed into talks with some of the MLAs who resigned.

Sarma played a crucial role in cobbling together the coalition government after the 2017 assembly election and is the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), of which Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) is a part.

A senior leader said on condition of anonymity that the two leaders met the rebel NPP leaders to convince them to come back into the BJP fold.

The coalition government slipped into trouble last Wednesday when nine legislators -- three from BJP, all four from NPP, one from the Trinamool Congress and one independent -- withdrew support to the N Biren Singh government. The BJP lawmakers later joined the Congress but it is not clear whether they will attract proceedings under the anti-defection law.

In the 2017 election, the Congress won 28 seats and the BJP 21, but the latter quickly cobbled together a coalition and staked claim to power. Later, eight Congress rebels joined the BJP.

In the 60-member House, the BJP now has 18 members, and the Congress has XXX. The BJP currently enjoys the support of four Naga People’s Front legislators and one Lok Janshakti Party member.

The fate of seven rebel legislators who joined the BJP from the Congress hangs in the balance after the Manipur high court barred them from entering the assembly until the speaker took a call on the disqualification proceedings against them. An eighth member, Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh, resigned after a Supreme Court order. So, the effective strength of the House stands at 52.

In the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday, the BJP candidate won by 28 votes to the Congress’s 24. But the Opposition complained that the speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh didn't allow four of the seven rebels and the TMC member to vote.

A new coalition led by the Congress, called the Secular Progressive Front, has staked claim to power.

“I heard Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma are in Imphal today. Their presence will have no impact even if the Manipur CM is replaced by someone else. The only solution for Manipur is Congress-led SPF government,” Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said.

The Manipur unit of the NPP said it was dissatisfied with the way the state government was run.

“The BJP led government was formed in 2017 with five political parties. But till today, the government is running in an autocratic manner... no common minimum programme could be materialised in spite of repeated reminders,” said Thangminlien Kipgen, president of NPP Manipur.