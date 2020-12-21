Here are the quarantine rules for people travelling to Maharashtra from abroad

All passengers coming from the UK are asked to compulsorily quarantine after their arrival in the country. (HT photo)

The authorities in Maharashtra decided to impose mandatory quarantine rules for people travelling to India from abroad after a new coronavirus strain was found in Britain. The government also decided to impose a seven-hour night curfew in cities across Maharashtra from Tuesday for the next 15 days as a precautionary measure.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting called by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Thackeray said the government and people had to be vigilant for the next 15 days.

The new strain of the coronavirus discovered in the UK has forced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce another lockdown despite plans to ease restrictions during the Christmas period. The new strain can reportedly be transmitted from one person to another much faster than the previous one and it might even compromise vaccines if they are not effective against it.

Here is what you need to know about the quarantine guidelines:

- All passengers coming from the UK are asked to compulsorily quarantine after their arrival in the country. Symptomatic passengers from UK will be sent to Seven Hills hospital at Andheri for further investigation and checkup.

- The rest of the passengers will be sent to institutional quarantine for five to seven days.

- All passengers coming from other European countries and Middle Eastern countries will be required to spend seven days in an institutional quarantine facility. The symptomatic ones will be sent to GT hospital.

- Passengers travelling from the rest of the countries like Southeast Asia region or the United States will not be sent to institutional quarantine.

- However, these passengers will now be stamped on their hands to be home quarantined by the airport authorities as a precautionary measure.