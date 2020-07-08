Here’s why high recovery rate is key to India’s Covid containment strategy despite big daily spikes

The Union government on Wednesday highlighted that India’s rate of recovery of Covid-19 patients continues to increase amid a recent trend of record rise in daily cases of fresh coronavirus infections. The recovery rate on Wednesday has touched 61.53% with a total of 4,56,830 patients having been cured of the disease leaving 2,64,944 active cases under medical supervision.

22,752 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported over the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the national virus caseload to 7,42,417, including 20,642 casualties recorded so far due to the disease. 482 of these coronavirus patients had died over the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data released earlier today.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had on Tuesday pointed out that the success of government’s containment strategy was evidenced in the low mortality per million and low number of infections per million.

India’s mortality rate is 15 per million of its population compared to 405 deaths per million for the US, 315 per million for Brazil, 73 per million for Russia and 332 per million for Peru, among the five worst affected countries by coronavirus according to current data published on Worldometers.com.

The health minister had credited country’s relative success on these parameters to “pro-active, pre-emptive and graded” approach, which he said had helped in slowing the growth of the disease and left a significant number of unoccupied beds in the Covid health infrastructure.

The government further elaborated on the strategy on Wednesday and said the territories in India with high case load were turning their focus on early identification and effective clinical management of positive cases to ensure that recovery/million is more than active cases/million.

“This shows that while the total number of positive cases might be high, the recoveries are fast catching up, thereby keeping the active cases low. This has also ensured that Covid healthcare facilities are not under pressure and are not stretched. India has 315.8 recovered cases per million while the active cases per million in the country are at a low level of 186.3,” a government statement said on Wednesday.

The government added that substantial increase in testing with the deployment of RT-PCR tests, Rapid Antigen Tests have helped in early identification of the cases along with deployment of several mobile apps to keep track of high risk population and the involvement of the community and health volunteers on the ground enabling effective surveillance.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,04,73,771 samples have been tested up to July 7 with 2,62,679 samples being tested on Tuesday.

In measures taken to further reduce Covid mortality, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, India’s premier medical hospital, has started a tele-consultation guidance facility for State doctors on clinical management of coronavirus patients.

The initiative by the ministry of health has roped in specialist doctors from AIIMS to provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning ICUs in State hospitals through tele/video consultation.

In the first session of this routine exercise to be conducted twice every week on Tuesdays and Fridays, ten hospitals have been selected, including nine from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and one from Goa.