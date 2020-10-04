Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / High levels of Covid-19 testing led to sustained low fatality rate: Govt

High levels of Covid-19 testing led to sustained low fatality rate: Govt

The health ministry pointed towards a marginally declining trend of Covid-19 cases as the testing rate witnessed a spike. The nation’s CFR stands at 1.56%, according to the health ministry.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medic conducts Rapid Antigen Test for NMMT bus driver and conductors at NMMT Depot Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. (HT File Photo )

India has exponentially scaled up its capacity to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from one in January to more than 77 million in October, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday.

The government credited the high level of testing in the country to a sustained low Covid-19 fatality rate (CFR). “Very high levels of TESTING lead to early identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment of #COVID19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate,” the health ministry wrote on Twitter.

In a graph posted alongside the tweet that showed figures for the past 11 days, the ministry pointed towards a marginally declining trend of Covid-19 cases as the testing rate witnessed a spike. The nation’s CFR stands at 1.56%, according to the health ministry.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

As of Saturday, as many as 7,89,92,534 tests had been conducted in the country with a jump of 11,42,131 tests done in a single day, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) data.

The first Covid-19 swab sample in India was tested on January 23 at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. India had one NIV laboratory in January and since then, the country has added 1,751 laboratories to its network to conduct Covid-19 tests, including 1,059 and 692 in the government and private sector, respectively.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

A total of 6,473,544 confirmed cases of the viral infection have been reported in India while the death toll from the disease has surpassed 100,000, according to the health ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Oct 04, 2020 10:09 IST
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST

latest news

Delhi’s air quality starts deteriorating, inches closer to ‘poor’ zone
Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST
100 Indian students join UK university’s new online diabetes course
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
Goodbye dull skin: 5 simple home remedies to rejuvenate your skin
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released, here’s how to check
Oct 04, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.