Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, recovery rate at all-time high too

Highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, recovery rate at all-time high too

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state and has reported a total of 2,75,640 Covid-19 cases and close to 11,000 fatalities.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 09:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Covid-19 patients seen inside the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex which is temporarily converted into a coronavirus care centre, at Patparganj in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

India on Thursday recorded 32,695 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours which took the country’s tally to 9,68,876, according to the Union health ministry website.

The number of active cases in the country stand at 3,31,146, while 6,12,814 have been cured or discharged, according to the health ministry. The death toll reached 24,915 after 606 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

India’s Covid-19 tally has been fast heading towards a million mark with spike in the number of cases every day.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state and has reported a total of 2,75,640 Covid-19 cases and close to 11,000 fatalities.



Amid the rise in cases, Bihar has imposed a lockdown from Thursday till July 31. Except essential services, everything else will be closed in the state during this period. Religious places and offices too will remain closed.

The government, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday that a record 20,572 patients recuperated from Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours (betwen Tuesday and Wednesday) and the country’s recovery rate rose to 63.24 per cent.

This is the highest rate of recovery so far, according to the health ministry.

Aggressive testing, timely diagnosis and effective management of patients either through supervised home isolation or active medical attention in hospitals have led to a surge in recovered cases which exceed active Covid-19 cases, the ministry said.

It further said that the norms and standards for home isolation along with the use of oxymeters have helped to keep a check on the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without putting pressure on hospital infrastructure.

Medical infrastructure in India to treat Covid-19 patients includes 1,378 dedicated hospitals, 3,077 dedicated health centres, and 1,0351 care centres equipped with 21,738 ventilators, 46,487 ICU beds, and 1,65,361 oxygen beds, the health ministry said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
Jul 16, 2020 10:28 IST
Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to not function on July 16, 17 due to Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 10:27 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says FA Cup semi-final schedule not fair
Jul 16, 2020 10:25 IST
41% of state’s total Covid cases reported in first two weeks of July
Jul 16, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.