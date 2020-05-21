Highest single-day rise in Delhi cases, tally crosses 11,000-mark: A look at state-wise Covid-19 numbers  

A health worker takes samples for a swab test during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

Covid-19 cases in the country are rising unabated. On Thursday, the national tally rose to 112,359 as per the data updated by the Ministry of Health.

Over 45,000 patients have recovered from coronavirus across the country while 3,435 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state. In Delhi, Covid-19 cases rose by 534 - the highest single-day spike reported in the national capital.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries across the country.

Also read: Second-biggest single-day spike takes Covid-19 cases in India to over 1.1 lakh

Maharashtra

Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally with 39,297 coronavirus cases. Covid-19 cases in the state are inching toward the 40,000 mark. The state has recorded 1,390 deaths so far while over 10,000 patients (10,318) have recovered from Covid-19. Mumbai alone has over 24,000 coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has reported 13,191 coronavirus cases so far while 5,882 people have recovered and 87 have died.

Gujarat

The Covid-19 tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 12,537. Gujarat has seen 5,219 people recover from coronavirus while 749 people have died.

Delhi

The national capital reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 534 fresh infections. With this, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has jumped to 11,088. One hundred and seventy-six people have died from the infection here while 5,192 have made a recovery.

Also read: After a lull, two more Covid-19 containment zones added in Delhi

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 6,015 on Thursday. The state has reported 147 fatalities while 3,404 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has reported 5,735 positive cases of coronavirus till date. Two hundred and sixty-seven people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 2,733 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 5,175 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3,066 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 127 have died from the infection here.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 3,103 on Thursday. There have been 253 deaths and 1,136 recoveries in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 2,602 positive Covid-19 patients and 1,640 cases of recovery. Fifty-three people have died.

Telangana

As many as 1, 661 people have been infected from coronavirus in Telangana till date. Thousand and fifteen people have made a recovery from the virus while 40 people have died from Covid-19.

Punjab

The Covid-19 tally in Punjab jumped to 2,005 on Thursday. While 38 people have died in Punjab, 1,794 patients have recovered.

Bihar

The state has reported 1,674 cases of coronavirus till date. Ten people have died while 571 patients have recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 1,462 Covid-19 cases. As many as 556 people have been cured and discharged while forty-one patients have died.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 1,390. Eighteen people have died from the infection while 678 have been were cured.

Odisha

The state has 1,052 Covid-19 positive patients, 307 have recovered while six people have died.

Haryana

The state has reported 993 coronavirus cases so far. Fourteen people have died from Covid-19 in Haryana while six hundred and forty-eight people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state.

Kerala

Kerala reported 666 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Four people have died due to coronavirus in the state while 502 people have successfully recovered.

Jharkhand

The state has 231 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 127 have recovered.

Chandigarh

Over 200 people (202) have contracted the Covid-19 disease here. While 57 have recovered, three have died.

Tripura

Covid-19 cases in Tripura have been on a rise as the cases rise to 173 in the state. One hundred and thirty-three patients have recovered from coronavirus here.

Assam

The North-Eastern state has reported 170 Covid-19 cases. Four people have died due to coronavirus here while 48 people have recovered.

Uttarakhand

One hundred and twenty-two people have been infected by coronavirus Uttarakhand till date. Fifty-three patients have recovered from the infection, one patient has died.

Chhattisgarh

One hundred and fifteen people have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh. The number of Covid-19 recoveries in the state has risen 59 while no death has been reported.

Himachal Pradesh

The state has reported 110 Covid-19 cases. Three patients have died and 54 have recovered.

Goa

The coronavirus cases in Goa have gone up to 50 in Goa. As many as seven people have recovered from the deadly contagion here.

Ladakh

The Union territory has witnessed 44 cases of coronavirus of which 43 people have recovered.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

All 33 coronavirus cases reported here have recovered. No deaths have been reported here.

Manipur

The North-Eastern state has recorded 25 coronavirus cases, two patients have recovered.

Puducherry

Nineteen cases of coronavirus have been reported here. 9 have recovered, no deaths have been reported.

Meghalaya

The state has reported 14 cases and one Covid-19 death so far, 12 patients have recovered. One patient has died.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Dadar Nagar Havel, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. All patients in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.