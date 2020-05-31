Sections
Highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally rises to 594

While 98,355 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,81,178 people are in home quarantine, a bulletin from the state health department said on Saturday.

Updated: May 31, 2020 08:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers in protective gear during a largescale screening of residents in the Hindpirhi coronavirus containment zone in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. (Diwakar Prasad/HT Photo)

Jharkhand on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike with 72 cases of Covid-19. With this, the total number of cases have risen to 594, news agency ANI quoted state health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni as saying.

According to a bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday, five people have died of the disease in Jharkhand so far. The fatalities had been two from Ranchi, and one each from Koderma, Giridih and Bokaro.

Altogether 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,027 travellers completed observation of 28 days.

While 98,355 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,81,178 people are in home quarantine, the bulletin said.



The recovery rate of patients in Jharkhand is 45.5 as against the national rate of 47.40 per cent. The mortality rate is 0.89 per cent as against the national rate of 2.86 per cent, the bulletin stated.

So far, nearly 4.5 lakh out of nearly 7 lakh migrants have returned home in Jharkhand following the nationwide lockdown.

Jharkhand Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta on Saturday said that plans are there to employ migrant workers in loading work in colliery areas in Latehar district.

He said that instead of pressing machines in the loading of coal in rakes and trucks in colliery areas, migrant workers returning from different parts of the country would be given work.

He assured proper food for migrant workers staying at different quarantine centres.

The Jharkhand government also hired a plane to bring back its workers from the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands. As many as 180 migrant workers took the flight to reach Jharkhand.

Migrants were flown back home from Andaman & Nicobar a day after 60 stranded workers returned to the state from Leh by a service flight arranged by the state government.

