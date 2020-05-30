Highest single day spike of 177 takes J&K tally past 2300

125 new cases were reported in Kashmir while 52 new cases were reported from the Jammu division. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single day increase of 177 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the overall tally of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 2,341.

Since the first case was detected on March 9, this is for the fourth day in a row that the union territory recorded more than 100 cases. On Friday, 128 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, Thursday saw 115 new cases and on Wednesday, the region had recorded 162 cases.

So far, 28 corona positive persons have died in the UT including 25 from Kashmir division and three from the Jammu division.

Of the 177 new cases, 125 were reported in Kashmir while 52 were reported from Jammu division, a government statement said.

Fresh cases were reported from all the 10 districts of Kashmir valley, taking the total tally in the division to 1,853.

The highest jump was in Baramulla that registered 40 new cases including four people with travel histories, while Srinagar recorded 26 new cases including 13 people with travel histories, followed by Anantnag , Shopian and Budgam that registered 19, 16 and 10 cases respectively. There were single digit jumps in other districts in the Valley.

48 out of the 671 swab samples tested at CD Hospital were found to be positive, said nodal officer Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan.

“Among the positive cases, 10 are pregnant women, five each from Anantnag and Baramulla districts and one positive case is from district police lines Baramulla ,” he said.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Sambha, Doda and Rajouri districts, taking the division’s tally to 488.

On the front of recoveries, 33 patients were discharged on Saturday– 16 from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir. So far, 905 out of the total 2,341 cases have recovered, 791 of those are from Kashmir and 117 are from the Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 1,037 and 368 in Jammu.

Till date, 1.65 lakh people who came in contact with positive or suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 36,538 of these are in home quarantine, 56 are in institutional quarantine and 43,514 are under home surveillance. Besides these, 83,684 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

A 70-year old man from south Kashmir‘s Shopian, who died at a hospital in Srinagar on Thursday, was confirmed positive for the virus on Friday. He was the 28the registered victim of the contagion in the UT.