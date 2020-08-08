Sections
Home / India News / Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh

Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose from four lakh to five lakh in just 10 days.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 21:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BMC health worker and doctors on Covid-19 duty conduct thermal screening and pulse test of a resident in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Maharashtra reported a highest single-day spike of 12,822 new Covid-19 taking the state’s tally past the 5 lakh mark, a health department official said.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 5,03,084 which is one-fourth of the country’s tally of over 20 lakh. Among Saturday’s new cases, 1,304 were from Mumbai. The city’s tally is now at 1,22,316.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns reported 3,744 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,63,619.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



There were 275 deaths taking the toll to 17,367 in the state. Fifty-eight of the casualties were from Mumbai. The death toll in Mumbai is 6,751. The death toll included 137 casualties in the MMR.



On July 29, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally stood at 4,00,651. The state has added one lakh new cases in the 10 days

A record number 11,082 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered Covid-19 patients to 3,38,362.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,048 active Civd-19 cases, the health department said.

A total of 9,89,612 people are under home quarantine while 35,625 are in institutional quarantine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Robust online dispute resolution can facilitate affordable justice delivery, ease of doing biz: Amitabh Kant
Aug 08, 2020 22:00 IST
Two snatchers held in Chandigarh, stolen mobile phone recovered
Aug 08, 2020 21:59 IST
Some big names in 93 players listed for Lank Premier League
Aug 08, 2020 21:57 IST
Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Tej Pratap, all set to join JD (U)
Aug 08, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.