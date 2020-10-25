Sections
‘Remember vocal for local resolve while shopping for festivals’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

During the address, PM Modi urged people to remember ‘vocal for local’ while shopping in the festive season. Highlighting Khadi India’s reach in international market, PM Modi said, “many of our local products have the potential to go global.”

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 11:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 70th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

Every month, PM Modi address the nation over range of issues through ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The suggestions for each episode’s topic are shared by listeners on PM Modi’s social media accounts.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

- “This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of ‘vocal for local.’ When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products,” said PM Modi.

- Highlighting Khadi India’s reach in international market, PM Modi said, “Many of our local products have the potential to go global.”

“A Khadi store in Delhi registered Rs 1 crore sale on single day on Gandhi Jayanti.”

- “Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja and Dussehra, but this time it didn’t happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we’ve to work with restraint during this Corona crisis,“ said PM Modi.

