Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund through a video conference.

During the ongoing conference, PM Modi will also release the sixth instalment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Accoridng to the the statement by prime minister’s office, PM-KISAN scheme had provided a direct cash benefit of over Rs 75,000 crore to more than 9.9 crore farmers and enabled them to fulfil their agricultural requirements and support their families. The scheme was launched in December last year.

PM Modi launches financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar lauds PM Modi

“The prime minister has always understood the importance of this sector and introduced many measures for the growth and development of the sector,” Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

PM Modi interacts with PACS members

PM Modi interacts with Basave Gowda, from Hassan district, Karnataka, a member of the UGANE Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) to discuss his experience of being financed under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

‘He changes lives of 1,100 families’

When an educated person goes back to his village and and becomes a farmer, he changes lives of 1,100 families, says PM Modi to Mukesh Sharma, a member of the Lateri PACS from Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh.

Use less urea during farming, urges PM Modi

PM Modi calls on farmers to use less urea fertilizers in view of its damaging effects on climate.

PM Modi congratulates agriculture ministry and banking official

PM Modi congratulates agriculture ministry and banking officials who organised the event successfully on ‘hal shashti’, a festival farmers celebrate widely in the country.

Mission of one country, one market is now complete: PM Modi

Now solutions are being sought for all these questions related to farmers and farming under the self-reliant India campaign.

The mission of one country, one market, for which the work was going on for the last 7 years, is now being completed:, says PM Modi