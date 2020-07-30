Sections
Home / India News / ‘Hike in horse trading rates after Assembly session announced’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

‘Hike in horse trading rates after Assembly session announced’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Targeting Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her statements against him, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of acting at the behest of the BJP.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks during a function in Jaipur, July 29, 2020. (PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the “rates of horse trading” in the state have increased after it was announced that the Assembly session would begin from August 14.

“After the assembly session was announced last night, the rates of horse trading have increased. Earlier, the first instalment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore. Now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse trading,” Gehlot told reporters.

Targeting Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her statements against him, Gehlot accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of acting at the behest of the BJP.

Her complaining is not justified, Gehlot said. The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended on Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14.



The Raj Bhawan announcement came a couple of hours after the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sent a fourth proposal to the Governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, mentioning August 14 as the new date.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Apps to book sessions, equipment cleaned after each use, tricity gyms gear up to get back on the fitness track after 4 months
Jul 30, 2020 22:11 IST
Make safety, affiliation certifications public, Punjab info panel directs schools
Jul 30, 2020 22:00 IST
Complete lockdown extended till August 6 in Manipur
Jul 30, 2020 21:59 IST
Smriti Irani shares photo from her modelling days. See it here
Jul 30, 2020 21:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.