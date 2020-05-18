Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31

Himachal Pradesh extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31

In a video statement, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai RamThakur also said that coronavirus cases had increased after the return of stranded people from other states.

Updated: May 18, 2020 05:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown till May 31 to check the spread of coronavirus, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on May 17, 2020. (ANI File )

Curfew will continue in Himachal Pradesh till May 31, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday after the Centre decided to extend the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.  The state government had imposed the curfew on March 24.

In a video statement, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to extend the lockdown beyond May 17 after talking to chief ministers of various states.

The fourth phase of the lockdown will continue till May 31, the chief minister said.

Noting that coronavirus cases had increased after the return of stranded people from other states, the chief minister said that the number of cases may rise further as about 60,000 more people had expressed their wish to come back to Himachal Pradesh.



At the same time, he said ‘“there is no need to worry”.

“Himachal Pradesh is still better than other states,” he said and urged the returnees to follow quarantine norms whether they were being kept in any institution or at home.  He said the curfew will remain imposed till May 31 to check the spread of coronavirus.   

Thakur said “the nation is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and thanked the PM for announcing a Rs 20-lakh-crore package for the revival of economy.   

Stating that two ‘corona warriors’ also tested positive for COVID-19 in Kangra a few days ago, he wished them speedy recovery. Himachal Pradesh has reported 81 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US economy may begin to recover by summer, will likely be slow:Fed Reserve
May 18, 2020 06:17 IST
DBT important for govt’s Covid -19 relief measures: Nirmala
May 18, 2020 06:16 IST
One dead after Canadian jet crashes during flyover to boost morale during Covid-19
May 18, 2020 06:06 IST
Allowing firms to list overseas may help raise funds
May 18, 2020 06:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.