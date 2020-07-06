‘Himachal Pradesh first state where cent percent households have LPG gas connections’: CM Thakur

Sections
Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Workers load liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cooking cylinders onto a supply truck outside a distribution centre. (REUTERS)

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have cent percent households with LPG gas connections, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

Thakur’s comments came during his virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana on Monday.

Last month, CM Thakur said that over 1.36 lakh women across the state were provided free gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna besides three free gas cylinders during Covid-19 pandemic.

 



“Besides, over 1.12 lakh beneficiaries were benefitted under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by giving them two installments of ₹ 500 each. The Union government also deposited ₹500 each for three months from April to June, into the accounts of 5.90 lakh women under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna,” Thakur said last month while addressing a virtual rally of office bearers and workers of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

