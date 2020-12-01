Sections
Himachal Pradesh govt decides not to hold winter assembly session in December

The decision of not convening the proposed winter assembly session from December 7 to 11 was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:04 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

Himachal Pradesh assembly (File photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided not to convene the proposed winter Assembly session at Dharamshala this month due to recent spurt in coronavirus cases, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday.

The decision of not convening the proposed winter assembly session from December 7 to 11 was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday.

The minister said the state government would recommend to the Governor to withdraw its earlier notification of convening the winter session from December 7 to 11.

He said the last monsoon session was adjourned on September 18 and as per rules, the next assembly session may be called anytime before six months.

The next assembly session will be called before March 18, Bhardwaj added.

