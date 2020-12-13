There will be ‘Hindu raj’ in Bengal, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur, calls Mamata Banerjee ‘frustrated’

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said Mamata Banerjee was “frustrated” as she knew her party was going to lose in the upcoming Assembly election (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Thakur, while reacting to the attack on party chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is “frustrated” because her rule is about to end.

The controversial MP from Bhopal added that the BJP will win the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in West Bengal next year, and that ‘Hindu Raj’ will prevail in the state.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. The BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu raj in West Bengal,” she said.

The BJP is seeking to unseat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state, where the party, led by Banerjee, came to power in 2011 after ending the 34-year rule of the Left and extended its term in 2016. As part of BJP’s election campaign, it was decided last month that Amit Shah and J P Nadda will take turns in visiting Bengal every month and will be in the state for at least two days on each visit.

It was during one such visit on December 10 that Nadda’s convoy was attacked when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata, triggering a series of sharp exchanges between the Centre and state government.

West Bengal’s chief secretary and director-general of police were summoned to Delhi over the attack. In response, Banerjee’s party TMC alleged that the Centre was resorting to coercive means to intimidate the state administration.

“We want to inform you that law and order is within the domain of the state under 7th Schedule of the State list... How in respect of the law and order situation you can call both the officers for any sorts of discussion?” TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said in a letter to Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday.

“It appears that with a political motive and at the instance of your minister, who is a political person belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party, you have issued the said letter. You are trying to coerce the officers of West Bengal with political vindictiveness. It appears you are interfering with the federal structure,” Banerjee added.