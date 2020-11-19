Sections
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 to begins. Watch Live here

The theme of this year’s edition, which will be held virtually, is ‘Defining a New Era’ as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 (HindustanTimes/YouTube)

Medical experts, politicians, business executives, sportspersons and Bollywood actor will speak in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit which begins on Thursday and to discuss the critical issues concerning India and the world.

Watch Live here:

