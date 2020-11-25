His role in strengthening Congress will be remembered: PM Modi condoles Ahmed Patel’s death

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel speaks to the media after a meeting of AICC general secretaries at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his condolences upon hearing the news of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s death. PM Modi in a tweet highlighted that the Congress Rajya Sabha MP’s role in strengthening the Congress party will be remembered for a long time.

PM Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace.”