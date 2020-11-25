Sections
His role in strengthening Congress will be remembered: PM Modi condoles Ahmed Patel’s death

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 06:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his condolences upon hearing the news of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s death. PM Modi in a tweet highlighted that the Congress Rajya Sabha MP’s role in strengthening the Congress party will be remembered for a long time.

PM Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace.”

