Sections
Home / India News / History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut

History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut

Deepak Siddhu, who was one of the most wanted criminals of Meerut and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was gunned down on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Sahani said.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Meerut

Following an input about loot in the area, the local police were put on alert. (REUTERS (Representative Image))

A history-sheeter was killed in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, in which a sub-inspector was also injured, officials said on Thursday.

Deepak Siddhu, who was one of the most wanted criminals of Meerut and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was gunned down on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Sahani said.

Following an input about loot in the area, the local police were put on alert. Siddhu and one of his accomplices were intercepted but they opened fire on the police personnel, he said.

“In the retaliatory fire, Siddhu was injured while his accomplice managed to flee. A sub-inspector also got injured in the cross-firing. They were both taken to a community health centre and then referred to the district hospital, where Siddhu died during treatment,” Sahani told reporters.



The SSP said that Siddhu was a notorious criminal and the police in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh were on the lookout for him.

“He had more than one-and-a-half dozen cases, including those of loot, murder and dacoity, registered against him,” the police officer added.

The police said they have recovered two illegal firearms from Siddhu’s possession and further investigation was underway.

The sub-inspector injured in the shootout is still under treatment at the district hospital, the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Student lives matter: DU students say no to exams amid Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 21:13 IST
Cat can’t decide whether it wants to bite or lick the doggo while playfight
Jul 16, 2020 21:12 IST
This rendition of Shiva Tandav Stotram leaves Twitter in awe. Watch
Jul 16, 2020 21:14 IST
History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut
Jul 16, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.