Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Rangreth; police laud ‘huge success’

Security personnel stand guard during the encounter with militants, at Mouchwa on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (PTI)

Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Dr Saifullah was killed during a gunfight in Rangreth area on Sunday, said police. One militant was also captured alive during the operation that was launched in the morning on a specific information, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range Vijay Kumar said that they had got an information that some militants who had come for south Kashmir are hiding in the area in Rangreth. “A joint operation was launched by Police, CRPF and later Army also joined,” he said.

Kumar said that one militant was killed and another captured alive during the encounter. “Our sources have told us that the militant killed in the operation is Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander, Dr Saifullah.” He said that they are waiting for the family members of Hizb chief to identify the body.

Kumar termed the killing of Saifullah a ‘big success’ for the security forces. “He is the second Hizb chief killed in the operation this year. Earlier in May, Riyaz Naikoo who was operational commander was also killed in an encounter in Pulwama and then Dr Saifullah was nominated as the new Hizb chief. For security forces, this is a big success.”