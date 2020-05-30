Sections
Home / India News / Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist owned explosive-laden car: Cops

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist owned explosive-laden car: Cops

The vehicle, a white Santro, was laden with at least 40 kilograms of explosives and found in a village near Rajpora in Pulwama district, where a suicide car bombing on February 14, 2019, left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers dead.

Updated: May 30, 2020 07:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik of Sharat Pora village in Shopian district; Malik has been an active militant of the Hizbul since July 2019, said the officer, who requested anonymity. (ANI Photo)

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant active in south Kashmir is the owner of the explosive-laden vehicle that security forces intercepted on Thursday, foiling a planned car bombing similar to the 2019 Pulwama attack, J&K police said on Friday.

The vehicle, a white Santro, was laden with at least 40 kilograms of explosives and found in a village near Rajpora in Pulwama district, where a suicide car bombing on February 14, 2019, left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers dead. The car was not registered in the Kashmir valley, but in the Jammu division of the J&K Union territory, the police said.

A police officer privy to the investigations said the Hizbul militant, who is active in south Kashmir over the last two years and is the owner of the car, is at large, but efforts are on to catch him. The car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik of Sharat Pora village in Shopian district; Malik has been an active militant of the Hizbul since July 2019, said the officer, who requested anonymity.

Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of police, (IGP), Kashmir zone, said that security forces received both intelligence inputs last week that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which had claimed responsibility for the 2019 Pulwama attack, and the Hizbul Mujahideen were planning a major suicide attack using a car bomb.



“On Wednesday, [J&K] police, Army and the CRPF established multiple barricades after the leads about the attack emerged. In the evening, a naka party directed a car to stop, but it sped away. At another naka, warning shots were fired on the vehicle. The car’s driver fled towards a forest under the darkness of the night,’’ Kumar had said.

The police are seeking expert opinion on the nature of the explosives, which were destroyed through a controlled explosion.

The Pulwama car bombing led to the Indian Air Force bombing a JeM terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 neighbours beat salesman to death in Delhi’s Sagarpur
May 30, 2020 08:23 IST
Rajnath Singh talks to US defence secy over regional progress
May 30, 2020 08:18 IST
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
May 30, 2020 08:22 IST
Odisha announces Rs 17,000 crore programme to generate employment
May 30, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.