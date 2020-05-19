Sections
Home / India News / 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal

2 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal

The operation began around midnight when security forces encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city. Local residents said they heard an exchange of fire in the locality around midnight.

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:19 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Srinagar

Three security force personnel were also injured during the operation, an officer said. (ANI / Twitter)

Two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in a gun battle with security forces on Tuesday in Nawa Kadal locality of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

Two weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site, according to the spokesperson.

Three security force personnel were also injured during the operation, which is still underway, an officer said.

The operation began around midnight when personnel of the state police and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city.



Local residents said they heard an exchange of fire in the locality around midnight.

Mobile internet service in the city has been suspended as a precautionary measure, officials said.

“#Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police had tweeted earlier.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 update: Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials
May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
Dravid’s words kept me going before India selection: Mayank
May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
Four booked for violating lockdown in Himachal’s Kullu district
May 19, 2020 14:26 IST
Donald Trump puts WHO’s Tedros on notice over Covid-19, says might exit WHO
May 19, 2020 14:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.