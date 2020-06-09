Hizbul terrorists killed Congress sarpanch, says J-K Police chief

Sections
Ajay Pandita was killed inside his orchard in Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu protesting killing of a Kashmiri Sarpanch at Anantnag. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said that Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were involved in the killing of Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita alias Bharti in South Kashmir’ Anantnag district on Monday.

Bharti was killed by unidentified gunmen in South Kashmir. No outfit has claimed responsibility for the murder.

“Yes Hizbul Mujahideen was involved in his killing,” Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said

Police had said Bharti was attacked inside his orchard in the afternoon. He was cremated in Jammu on Tuesday.



Bharti, 40, was the sarpanch of village Lukbawan, Larkipora. He was associated with the Congress party. Locals said Bharti’s family had migrated from south Kashmir in the early ’90s but he returned a couple of years ago and contested the panchayat polls.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that sarpanch did not have any security. l

The BJP has demanded security for sarpanchs and panchs in Kashmir.

State spokesperson of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Altaf Thakur asked the administration to provide security to all sarpanchs and panchs.

“We have been demanding security cover to our people for a long time. So far ,nothing has happened .We urge police to provide security to all sarpanchs and panchs,” he said.

Thakur said that militants are not happy with development, adding that culprits involved in Pandita’s killing will be brought to book soon.

“They don’t want development.Ajay Pandita was active on the ground for a long time.He always stood for his people. They want to create a rift between communities. They will not succeed in their nefarious designs. The militants are under tremendous pressure as they have suffered huge losses in the recent past,” Thakur said.

