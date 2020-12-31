Sections
Holding talks with china for return of stranded sailors: Govt

Two cargo vessels with a total of 39 Indians on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were not allowed to unload their cargo though some other ships have managed to do so.

China on December 25 had said that there is no ‘link’ between stranded Indian ship crew on its Chinese ports and its strained relations with India and Australia. (PTI file photo)

The government on Wednesday said 39 Indian sailors stuck in China will be brought back soon as diplomatic talks are on with the neighbouring country.

Two cargo vessels with a total of 39 Indians on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were not allowed to unload their cargo though some other ships have managed to do so.

“Diplomatic talks are going on for this successfully. Our seafarers will come to India soon,” Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in reply to a query about sailors being stuck in China for the last seven months during Cabinet briefing.

China on December 25 had said that there is no ‘link’ between stranded Indian ship crew on its Chinese ports and its strained relations with India and Australia.

The statement had come a day after the External Affairs Ministry had said that two cargo vessels with a total of 39 Indians on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were not allowed to unload their cargo.

