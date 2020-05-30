Sections
Home / India News / Home guard shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai

Home guard shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai

The incident happened in the Panhas village in Lohianagar police outpost area on Friday night, they said.

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, Begusarai

The criminals soon fled from the spot, police said. (File photo for representation)

A home guard was shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai district when he asked three men on a bike to stop, police said on Saturday.

The home guard, identified as Rajbardhan Ranjan (40), who was with a patrolling vehicle asked the bike to stop, following which they opened fire, police said.

He died on the spot as he shot on the head, Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Sinha.



The criminals soon fled from the spot, he added.

Ranjan, a resident of Bichkhanna Manjhaul village, was posted at Lohianagar police outpost.

He was given a guard of honour at the police lines, Sinha said.

Three persons have been detained for interrogation, he added.

