Home / India News / Home guards, nurses test positive at Covid-19 hotspots in Odisha

Home guards, nurses test positive at Covid-19 hotspots in Odisha

Updated: May 28, 2020 08:01 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Migrants with their belongings walk along the national highway road during coronavirus lockdown, in Bhubaneswar last week. (ANI Photo)

Two personnel of the home guards in Odisha’s Covid-19 epicentre of Ganjam district and two nurses working in a Covid-19 hospital of Balasore district, another epcientre, tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Wednesday.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said that the two home guards were on duty at Jagannathpur railway station where the Shramik Special trains have been bringing in the migrant workers since the last three weeks. They were also on duty at a quarantine centre.

“Both of them are undergoing treatment in Parala Maharaja Covid-19 hospital and Tata Covid-19 Hospital,” he said. So far, 368 people in Ganjam have tested positive of which 283 recovered.

The two nurses were on duty at a Covid-19 hospital of Balasore town for quite some time. Both of them have been admitted to the same hospital where they did their duty.



On May 19, a 36-year-old police constable of Bhubaneswar had tested positive after coming in contact with a migrant labourer of other state. However, the cop was later discharged from the hospital as he was asymptomatic.

Apart from police and nurses, a doctor too has been infected by Covid-19. A paediatrician working in a government hospital in Cuttack tested positive on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a two-month-old baby girl died on Wednesday at a quarantine centre in Bargarh, a day after she arrived with her migrant worker parents. The baby’s parents and other family members had returned from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The exact cause behind her death is yet to be ascertained.

