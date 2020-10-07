Home minister Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi on beginning 20th year as public representative

Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beginning his twentieth year as a public representative.

In a seven-minute long video he posted on Twitter, Shah commemorated October 7, the date when Narendra Modi was elected as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001.

In his video, Shah pointed out that PM Modi’s ascension in politics showed that single-party democracy is the only way to ensure that the dreams of the founders of this country are fulfilled. He said, “Before BJP came to power, there was a culture of multiparty democracy and coalitions. These coalitions led to corruption across the nation, turned poor people into a vote bank and created an erroneous foreign policy.”

Shah pointed out that as a chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi worked hard to develop the state’s infrastructure and ensured that people living in the state are safe and secure. Shah also highlighted that Modi’s performance as a chief minister was exemplary and hence he was chosen as BJP’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 elections.

“PM Modi lifted the incomes of the poor and farmers. He wanted reforms and ensured that the impoverished not only have benefits but also have belief in themselves as well as the government. He also made sure that the minimum support price is the same as recommended by the Swaminathan commission,” said Shah.

“Under his governance, the world realises that India, a nation of 130 crore people, is not to be taken lightly. We are a strong nation and the surgical strikes and airstrikes show that no one should take India lightly,” he further added.