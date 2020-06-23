Home minister Amit Shah greets people as Rath Yatra begins in Odisha

Priests and devotees take part in rituals of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, which commenced from today.

“I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good heath, joy and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!” Shah tweeted.

The Supreme Court had allowed the Rath Yatra on Monday, modifying its June 18 order. Shah said that the entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Supreme Court to ensure that Rath Yatra goes on.

However, in its order on Monday, the court had put certain conditions for the Rath Yatra to go on. All entry points to Puri, including railway stations and bus stands, will be closed during the festival, the court ordered.

Hours after the order, Odisha government imposed a 41-hour curfew in Puri and started Covid-19 testing of 700 temple priests who would pull the three chariots. On Tuesday morning, ahead of the start of the annual event, one of the priests tested positive and was taken off the Rath Yatra routine in Odisha.

The court had further said that each chariot shall be pulled by not more than 500 people who have to undergo Covid-19 test. All those pulling the chariots should maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra, and there should be an interval of one hour between two chariots, the court added.

Rath Yatra, or the chariot journey, celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th century Jagannath Temple in Odosha’s Puri to their aunt’s abode in Gundicha temple, 2.5 km away. About a million devotees come to Puri during the festivities.

The Rath Yatra began in Puri today. Performing artists, priests were also seen participating in it.

A performing artist who was present ahead of the Ratra said, “Lord Jagannath likes to watch dance and I’m here to do the same and offer my prayers.”

“We have come for the darshan of Lord Jagannath. I believe that now the corona will go away,” a participating priest said.