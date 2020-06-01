Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Nisarga

Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting on preparedness for dealing with the cyclone brewing in Arabian Sea, Monday, June1, 2020. (Photo Credit:HMO /Twitter)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting to review preparations for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga brewing over the Arabian Sea that is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3.

Senior officials of concerned agencies NDMA, NDRF, IMD and the Indian Coast Guard attended the meeting with the home minister, according to a statement released by the Home Minister’s Office (HMO).

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression in south-west Arabian Sea is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and will turn into Cyclone Nisarga in the next 24 hours.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are on pre-cyclone alert as the Met department has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of these states on June 3 and 4.

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall over Palghar district, around 100 km north of Mumbai by Wednesday evening or at night.

In preparation to deal with Cyclone Nisarga, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday deployed nine teams in Maharashtra. Of these, three are on standby in Mumbai, two in Palghar, one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, NDRF officials said.

In Gujarat, the NDRF has deployed 11 teams besides one team each in Daman&Diu and Dadra&Nagar Haveli.

The looming threat of Cyclone Nisarga comes just days after super cyclonic storm Amphan wreaked havoc in parts of coastal West Bengal and Odisha on May 20.