Home minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, attends cultural programme in Santiniketan

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday paid floral tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore as he visited Rabindra Bhavana in Santiniketan as part of his two-day visit to West Bengal. Shah also attended a cultural programme at Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan, Birbhum. Amid tight security, the home minister visited the central university for more than an hour-and-a-half, reported PTI.

A roadshow in Bolpur starting from Hanuman Mandir stadium road to Bolpur Circle is the next programme in his itinerary for his last day in the state. The two-day West Bengal visit will conclude after a press conference in Mohor Kutir Resort scheduled in the evening.

The home minister arrived in the state on Saturday to campaign for the upcoming assembly election that is scheduled to take place next year. He visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata and paid tribute to Vivekananda, honouring him for highlighting Indian culture and ethos in the world. He along with BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh launched at a farmers’ residence in East Midnapore’s Balijuri village in the backdrop of nation-wide protest against the new farm laws.

On Saturday, he also conducted a public rally at Midnapore College Ground in Paschim Medinipur. Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari was among the 11 MLAs who joined the rally. Shah during the rally also remarked that Mamata Banerjee will be left alone by the time of the state polls, as besides Adhikari 34 other leaders including five MLAs and one MP also switched to BJP on Saturday ahead of the elections, reported PTI.