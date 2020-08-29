Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon

Union home minister Amit Shah has recovered from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is likely to be discharged soon, officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi said on Saturday.

“Sh. Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID Care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time,” Dr Aarti Vij, the chairperson of AIIMS’ media and protocol division, said.

Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and later tested negative for the viral disease on August 14. However, he was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 again for medical care after recovering from the viral infection.

“Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for Covid -19.He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” hospital officials had said.