Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs, seeks their views on extension of lockdown

Updated: May 28, 2020 22:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers on Thursday, and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said.

The telephonic conversations of the home minister came just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

The nationwide curbs was first announced on March 25 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and has been extended thrice.

“The home minister spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extending the lockdown beyond May 31,” a home ministry official said.



