Home ministry modifies Covid-19 guidelines for 12 poll-bound states, allows political rallies with immediate effect

A large numbers of JDU workers at party office for a meeting with Chief minister Nitish Kumar as part of Assembly election campaigning at Veerchand Patel Marg in Patna. (Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday revoked its earlier order of allowing political gathering after October 15 but has now said that political parties can start electoral campaigning in the 12 poll-bound states with immediate effect.

The announcement will have an impact on Bihar’s electoral preparations as large gatherings were not allowed under the Covid-19 preventative rules due to which political parties could not hold electoral rallies and gatherings.

The states which are heading towards polls are Bihar, which will be holding its legislative elections and bypolls will be held in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland and Odisha. Poll preparations are underway for the bypoll elections in Madhya Pradesh which are being contested on 27 seats.