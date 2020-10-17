Sections
Home secretary Ajay Bhalla's tenure extended till August 2021

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure extended till August 2021

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer, took charge as the home secretary on August 22, 2019, succeeding Rajiv Gauba, who is currently the Cabinet secretary.

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure has been extended till August 2021. ( Photo: DD News Twitter)

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure has been extended up to August 22, 2021. He was due to retire on November 30, 2020.

Before being appointed as the home secretary, Bhalla was an officer on special duty in the home ministry. Prior to that, he was the Union power secretary.

