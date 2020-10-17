Sections
Home / India News / Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s tenure extended till Aug 22, 2021

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla (@ViharWikipedia/ Twitter)

The government on Saturday extended Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure till August 22, 2021.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Bhalla as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. November 30, 2020, up to August 22, 2021,” personnel ministry said in a statement.

The date of his superannuation was November 30.

Bhalla is also holding additional charge as secretary of the department of personnel and training.

A 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Bhalla was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.

