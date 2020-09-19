Sections
Home / India News / ‘Home to illegal bomb-making’: Dhankhar lashes out at Bengal govt after Murshidabad NIA arrests

‘Home to illegal bomb-making’: Dhankhar lashes out at Bengal govt after Murshidabad NIA arrests

More than three deaths were reported from Murshidabad district in the months of July and August in association with making of crude bombs.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar warned that there is a decline in law and order situation in the state. (PTI)

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the state has become a ‘home of illegal bomb-making’ and lashed out at the law enforcement agencies for the decline in law and order in the state.

Dhankhar tweeted, “State has become home to illegal bomb making that has potential to unsettle democracy. Police @MamataOfficial busy in carrying out political errands and taking on opposition. Those at helm @WBPolice cannot escape their accountability for this alarming decline in law and order.”

He appealed to the law enforcement agencies to not escape accountability. Dhankhar’s comments came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 9 individuals from West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala’s Ernakulam for their association with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda on Saturday.

The governor also wrote on Twitter that the West Bengal’s director general of police is holding an ‘ostrich stance’ and is unaware of the ground reality. Dhankhar said he understands the constraints of the policemen who are working under the shadow of the pandemic but highlighted that people at the ‘helm are unmindful of conduct and are politically guided’.

Two people died in west Midnapore district in south Bengal on Thursday as crude bombs were hurled when two groups of miscreants clashed with each other. In August, a Trinamool Congress worker died while making crude bombs in Shamsergunj area of Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Murshidabad’s Suti also reported two deaths and five injuries in July associated with crude bomb making.

