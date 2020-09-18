Sections
Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha

Speaking on the Bill, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told the Upper House that the Centre is committed to ensuring that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on September 14, 2020. (HT Photo)

After a long discussion, the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Speaking on the Bill, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told the Upper House that the Centre is committed to ensuring that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens. However, he objected to the use of the term “quackery” in reference to certain ancient Indian medical system.

“The government is committed to ensure that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens. We also have the National Digital Mission. New medical institutes are opening under which there are blocks dealing with Indian medicines,” he said.

“A member of the House called the reform and regulation of the Indian systems of the medicine being undertaken through the bills, as promoting ‘quackery’. I am pained by the use of this word. Yoga and naturopathy need a separate national medical commission. Also, the National Medical Commission for modern medicine will be functional soon,” the Union Health Minister said.



The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on September 14, 2020. The Bill, which is now an Act, amends the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

The Act sets up the Central Council of Homoeopathy which regulates homoeopathic education and practice. The Bill replaced the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated on April 24, 2020.

Apart from that the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has also been passed in the Rajya Sabha.

