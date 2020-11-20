Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Hong Kong bars Air India flights for fifth time as passengers test positive for Covid-19

Hong Kong bars Air India flights for fifth time as passengers test positive for Covid-19

In October, Air India barred flights from Munbai till November 10. The previous bans were on the airline’s Delhi-Hong Kong flights during ugust 18-31, September 20-October 3, and October 17-30.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Travellers show their IDs while maintaining social distancing at an entry gate at Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport . (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Air India has been barred from operating between Delhi and Hong Kong from November 20 till 3rd December. This is the fifth time Hong Kong put an embargo on Air India flights as several passengers have been tested Covid-19 positive in the past few months. The airline has said passengers with Covid-19 negative test reports done 72 hours prior to departure, from Labs recognised by ICMR, are allowed to board flights to Hong Kong.

In October, Air India barred flights from Munbai till November 10. The previous bans were on the airline’s Delhi-Hong Kong flights during ugust 18-31, September 20-October 3, and October 17-30.

All international passengers are required to undergo a post-flight Covid-19 test at the Hong Kong airport.

Besides India, a pre-flight Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for all passengers from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US, according to the Hong Kong government’s rules.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:41 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Reopening of colleges in Ludhiana: Managements in a fix over PU, Punjab govt orders
Nov 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Khanna liquor scam: SAD accuses Cong of trying to scuttle probe
Nov 20, 2020 22:32 IST
Bhamara’s wait for anti-doping verdict gets longer
Nov 20, 2020 22:31 IST
Hong Kong bars Air India flights from Delhi till December 3
Nov 20, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.