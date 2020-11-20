Hong Kong bars Air India flights for fifth time as passengers test positive for Covid-19

Travellers show their IDs while maintaining social distancing at an entry gate at Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport . (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Air India has been barred from operating between Delhi and Hong Kong from November 20 till 3rd December. This is the fifth time Hong Kong put an embargo on Air India flights as several passengers have been tested Covid-19 positive in the past few months. The airline has said passengers with Covid-19 negative test reports done 72 hours prior to departure, from Labs recognised by ICMR, are allowed to board flights to Hong Kong.

In October, Air India barred flights from Munbai till November 10. The previous bans were on the airline’s Delhi-Hong Kong flights during ugust 18-31, September 20-October 3, and October 17-30.

All international passengers are required to undergo a post-flight Covid-19 test at the Hong Kong airport.

Besides India, a pre-flight Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for all passengers from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US, according to the Hong Kong government’s rules.

