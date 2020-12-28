Sections
Home / India News / Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

Jaitley was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for 14 years from 1999 to 2013.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:09 IST

By hindustatimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“He made a lasting contribution to Indian polity and served the nation with great passion & devotion. My heartfelt tributes,” Amit Shah said. (ANI Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Arun Jaitley in Delhi. He also unveiled a six-feet statue of the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary.

“He made a lasting contribution to Indian polity and served the nation with great passion & devotion. My heartfelt tributes,” Shah said, adding that it was a matter of honour for him to be at the stadium which has witnessed historic cricket moments in the past.

Other leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Jaitley. “Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India’s progress,” PM Modi tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda remembered the former finance minister as an “articulate orator” and a “capable strategist”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Jaitley will always be remembered for his contribution to India’s public life and his role in strengthening the party.

Jaitley was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for 14 years from 1999 to 2013. He passed away on August 24, 2019.

