‘Hope all perceived differences between India, China will be set to rest’: Army chief

The entire situation along with our border with China is under control and there have been significant disengagements from both sides in the area near Galwan river in Ladakh, said Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday in Dehradun.

General Naravane made the statement while interacting with media persons at the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun where he attended the ceremonial event as a reviewing officer of the POP.

“I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along with our border with China is under control,” said General Naravane.

He said, “We are having a series of talks which started on June 6 followed up by a number of meetings at the local level between commanders of equivalent ranks. As a result of this, a lot of disengagements have taken place in the region and we are hopeful that through this continued dialogues, the perceived differences between us would be put to rest.”

On the standoff majorly in the Galwan river area and Pangong lake between India Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army, he said, “Both sides are disengaging in a phased manner starting from the north in the Galwan river area where a lot of disengagements have happened. We have a fruitful dialogue which will continue and the situation will keep improving as we go on.”

He, however, didn’t say anything on the standoff at Pangong Lake area.

On the recent border issues at the Nepal border, General Naravane said, “As far as Nepal is concerned, we have a very strong relationship with them including strong people-to-people connect, geographical, cultural and historical linkages. Our relation with them has always been strong and will always be strong.”

He also spoke on the recent anti-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days.

“We have a lot of success in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir where in the last 10 days, at least 15 terrorists have been killed. All these operations happened with inputs from locals which shows that they are also fed up with this terrorism and militancy, and want the situation to get normal as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier during the POP, total 424 Gentleman Cadets (GC)s passed out as army officers. The GCs includes 333 from India and 90 from friendly foreign countries. Amid Covid-19 pandemic, this time the academy implemented certain precautionary measures including wearing of facemasks by the GCs and maintaining extra distance during the parade. Also, considering the health safety of the GCs and IMA staffers, the family members of the GCs were not allowed to witness their wards passing out as army officers, which happened for the first time in the history of the IMA.