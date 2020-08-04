Sections
Home / India News / ‘Hope India treats Confucius Institutes and higher education cooperation in fair manner’: China

‘Hope India treats Confucius Institutes and higher education cooperation in fair manner’: China

This comes as the government of India is reported to review Chinese language programmes across universities. The Embassy of China, in a statement, said that the Confucius Institutes have played an important role in promoting Chinese language teaching in India people-to-people exchanges.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This comes as the government of India is reported to review Chinese language programmes across universities. (REUTERS)

The Embassy of China issued a statement on Tuesday hoping India maintains healthy and stable development of people-to-people contact and cultural exchanges between two countries. It hoped New Delhi will treat “Confucius Institutes and higher education cooperation in a fair and objective manner”. This comes as the government of India is reported to review Chinese language programmes across universities.

“Indian relevant parties can treat Confucius Institutes and China-India higher education cooperation in an objective and fair manner, avoid politicising normal cooperation and maintain healthy and stable development of China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges,” it said.

It said that the Confucius Institutes have played an important role in promoting Chinese language teaching in India and China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

 Also read: Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups



Confucius Institutes are public educational partnerships between colleges and universities in China with those in other countries and deals in Chinese language teaching.  



The Embassy statement further added that the demand for Chinese language teaching is expanding in India.

“China-India cooperation on Confucius Institute Project has been carried out for more than 10 years,” it stated.

The ministry of education will review the setting up of local chapters of the Confucius Institutes in association with seven local colleges and universities in the country. The move comes after security agencies alerted the education ministry to the growing Chinese influence in higher education in India.

The ministry also plans to review 54 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between India’s prestigious educational institutions such as the IITs, the NITs, among others, and Chinese institutions. A notification in this regard has already been issued to the Ministry of External Affairs and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ClickOnCare announces newly designed website launch with latest UI enhancements
Aug 04, 2020 11:11 IST
The COVID-19 impact: New policies enhance MBA admissions at top B-schools
Aug 04, 2020 11:14 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone celebrate rakhi with kids
Aug 04, 2020 11:03 IST
‘Pant is a gun player, he needs to be looked after by teammates’: Raina
Aug 04, 2020 11:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.