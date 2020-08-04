‘Hope it becomes an occasion of national unity’: Priyanka’s statement ahead of Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday read out a statement by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple bhoomi pujan that is set to take place in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her statement, hoped that the bhoomi pujan event becomes an occasion of national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation and spreads the message and blessings of Lord Rama all across.

“Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is with everyone, Ram is with everyone,” Surjewala read out Gandhi’s statement.

Also read: Ayodhya waits for Ram temple event, Vedic rituals continue

“The culture of the Indian subcontinent has a deep and indelible mark of Lord Rama, mother Sita and Ramayana. The story of the Ramayana remains illuminated in our cultural and religious memories,” her statement read.

In her statement, Priyanka quoted legendary poets like Maithili Sharan Gupt, Mahapran Nirala to further explain the many facets of Lord Rama.

Also read: Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan - Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 in a ceremony which is likely to see chief ministers of several states, Union ministers and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in attendance. After the ceremony, the construction of the temple will commence.

The temple town of Ayodhya is all decked up and witnessing grand arrangements for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Temple on Wednesday.