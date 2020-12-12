Hopeful, Centre will talk to farmers in next 24 to 48 hours: Haryana deputy CM after meeting agriculture minister

Deputy chief minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday regarding the farm laws that have stirred protest across the country. During the meeting, Chautala asserted that minimum support price (MSP), among the key demands of agitating farmers against the farm laws, will be ensured to each farmer as long as they are a part of the state government.

Chautala also said that he is hopeful that the next round of talks between the Centre and the farmers will be held “in the next 24 to 48 hours” and will lead to a conclusive result. “The way Centre is holding talks, they also want a resolution of the issue,” he also said, according to news agency ANI. “It’s my responsibility as a representative of farmers to secure their rights. I discussed the matter with Union ministers, I’m hopeful that a way will be found with mutual consent and the standoff will be resolved. The Centre is positive,” ANI quoted Chautala as saying.

The meeting comes as farmers have intensified their agitation against the farm reforms enacted in September. On Saturday, farmers blocked Delhi-Agra and Jaipur highways and held demonstrations at various places.

While the government has assured the farmers over MSP, the agitating farmers are demanding an act for the scheme instead of a “written guarantee,” promised by the Union agriculture minister earlier. “We want MSP of all our produce including potatoes, sugarcane, grains, vegetables and milk. We don’t want this guarantee in written form but we want a law for MSP now,” ANI quoted Dungar Singh, a farm leader from Uttar Pradesh, as saying.

Meanwhile, farmers announced they will hold a hunger strike on December 14 as they gave a call for nationwide agitation. They also announced to take out a tractor march on Sunday from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and said they will block the Jaipur-Delhi main road.

The farmers are protesting the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.