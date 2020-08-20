Hoping CBI won’t investigate Sushant’s case as it did Dabholkar murder: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday took a swipe at the CBI over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case being transferred to the central investigation agency by the Supreme Court. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday took a swipe at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case being transferred to the central investigation agency by the Supreme Court.

Pawar said he hoped that CBI will not carry out the investigation in the actor’s case like it had in Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder. At the same time, he said, he was sure the Maharashtra government will cooperate with the agency, respecting the apex court’s decision.

“I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder also under investigation by the CBI, which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved,” Pawar said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Pawar was pointing out to the case of Dabholkar, an anti-superstition crusader, who was shot dead from a close range in broad daylight by unknown gunmen on August 20 ,2013. The Bombay high court had transferred the case to the CBI in May 2014. The case, which is yet to be solved, is said to be linked to other three murders, those of rationalist and Communist leader Govind Pansare, Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi and journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

“I am sure the Maharashtra Govt will respect the judgement of the Supreme Court to hand over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process,” Pawar further said.

He had publicly ticked off his grand-nephew Parth Pawar over demanding CBI investigation in the case. He, however, had also said that there was no reason to oppose the CBI investigation. “Maharashtra and Mumbai police are capable and I have 100% trust in them. If someone still wants a probe by CBI or any other agency, then there is no reason to oppose it,” he had said, immediately after ridiculing his grand-nephew on the issue.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to transfer Rajput’s case to the CBI. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 and Mumbai police was investigating the case and the home department is with the NCP. State’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government was opposing transfer of the case to the CBI.