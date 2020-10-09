‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station

A man cut off the head of his wife and walked for around two kilometres, carrying it along with the axe he used to behead her, to Baberu police station in Banda on Thursday morning, leaving the passers-by in shock and disbelief.

Incensed on seeing his wife speaking to his neighbour on his return to the house, Kinnar Yadav attacked her with an axe and beheaded her, said the police.

Additional superintendent of police, Banda, Mahendra P Chauhan said the neighbour, Ravi Kant, was injured in the attack and was being treated at the district hospital. Yadav was later charged with murder and sent to jail, said Chauhan.

He told the police that his wife Vimla, 35, used to speak regularly to Ravi Kant, an electrician, who also used to visit his house in his absence. Yadav said he was opposed to her friendship with Kant.

On Thursday morning, their sons Bhagat and Prahlad left to their coaching centres and Yadav went for his morning stroll. On his return, he found Kant in his house which infuriated him, the police said.

Yadav picked up the axe lying nearby and attacked Vimla and then severed her head with. He also attacked Ravi Kant and injured him badly.

Yadav then picked up his wife’s head and walked to the police station through the main road even as commuters watched with shock and disbelief.

At the police station, the policemen stayed away from him as he stood there for more than 15 minutes.

Senior police officers later reached the police station and spoke to Yadav who told them that he had murdered his wife and had come to surrender to the police.